Hurst's 1966 World Cup final shirt goes unsold at auction

The shirt worn by Geoff Hurst when he scored the first and only World Cup final hat-trick in England's victory over West Germany in 1966 has gone unsold at auction.

Hurst was 24 years old when he scored three goals to guide England to their first World Cup triumph with a 4-2 extra-time win at Wembley.

The red number 10 shirt was estimated to sell for between £300,000 and £500,000 by auctioneers Sotheby's.

However, the item went unsold after failing to reach an undisclosed reserve price.

A Sotheby's statement read: "The shirt is a hugely important and valuable piece of footballing history, and it generated a great deal of interest ahead of the sale.

"Though widely admired in the months preceding today's auction, and despite having seen bidding in the salesroom, the shirt failed to reach its reserve price so unfortunately did not find a buyer today [Tuesday]."