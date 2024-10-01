'I don't care about being the best player or winning awards': Cristiano Ronaldo sets focus for twilight of glittering career

Cristiano Ronaldo has different ambitions for the final stages of his career

Cristiano Ronaldo has spoken about his goals and ambitions as he enjoys the latter stages of his career, suggesting that he doesn't worry about being considered the best in the world.

The Portuguese forward scored the winning goal in Al-Nassr's 2-1 victory over Al-Rayyan in the Asian Champions League on Monday night, proving that he is far from finished as a professional player.

Speaking emotionally after the game, on what would have been his dad's 71st birthday, the 39-year-old highlighted how these types of exploits won't last for much longer, though - despite his best efforts.

Cristiano Ronaldo doesn't care about "being the best player"

Ronaldo celebrates scoring in Saudi Arabia (Image credit: Getty Images)

“We had an excellent performance, we created a lot of chances," Ronaldo said. "Today's goal had a different flavour, I would have loved my father to be alive because today is his birthday.

“I still love playing football and I know I don't have much time left on the pitch. The most important thing is not to be considered the best player or to win awards. The important thing is to enjoy it and to be useful to the club and the national team.

Ronaldo has suggested personal accolades aren't important to him (Image credit: Getty Images)

"Records are part of me and I'm used to breaking them. I've felt pressure since the first day and I think I will feel it until the last," Cristiano Ronaldo added.

That retirement date could still be some way off, yet, though. Ronaldo has previously signalled his intention of reaching 1,000 career goals for club and country - he's currently on 904 - with the century of strikes edging ever closer.

If he continues at the same goalscoring rate he has managed in Saudi Arabia and for Portugal, then it's certainly feasible he could reach that target by the end of the 2025/26 season.

As he suggests, though, being useful to Al-Nassr and Portugal are more important for him now. He's only won the Arab Club Champions Cup in nearly two years in Saudi Arabia, while qualification for the 2026 World Cup is of paramount importance, too.