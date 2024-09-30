'I don't disagree with Pep Guardiola often, but the idea of him supporting a strike by one of his players isn’t something that I agree with at all': Premier League legend rubbishes Rodri player strike threat

Premier League players and managers have been lambasted by a former top-flight forward over the threat of strike action related to the amount of games and minutes they're expected to play in the modern game.

Prior to picking up a knee injury against Arsenal last weekend, Rodri suggested that players could strike over the increasing amount of games they're expected to compete in. This comes as there are two extra group games in the Champions League, while the Club World Cup has expanded to 32 sides and moved to a summer tournament.

"I think we are close to that," said Rodri when asked whether players will strike. "If it keeps this way, it will be a moment that we have no other option, but let's see."

His Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola agreed, adding that industrial action is the only way to enact change over the increasingly demanding schedule. One Premier League legend, though, is completely against the idea.

Premier League players can't strike, according to Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink

Hasselbaink is against players striking (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink played for Chelsea, Leeds United, Middlesbrough and Charlton in the Premier League, with his 48 appearances in all competitions for the Blues the most he completed in a single season.

But while players like Rodri has managed 50 or more club games in four of the last five seasons, Hasselbaink disagrees that striking is the way to go.

“I don't disagree with Pep Guardiola often, but the idea of him supporting a strike by one of his players isn’t something that I agree with at all," Hasselbaink told Genting Casino. "When we were young, all we wanted to do as players was play as many games as possible. You can say there are too many games.

"The Champions League has added more games and that is purely about making more money, but I can’t see a situation ever where players are striking because of the number of games they’re being asked to play. I just can’t see it happening. I think players need to see it differently.

Rodri has suggested players could strike with the increasing demand placed on them (Image credit: Alamy)

"You need to flip this back and ask, ‘OK, there are a lot of games, but is there an audience for it?’ Are the stadiums full? Are people watching it on TV? Is the demand there? The answer is yes to all of them. Striking would be the worst thing that could happen while the demand is there. Footballers shouldn’t be saying things like what Rodri said and threatening to go on strike."

But while Hasselbaink did concede that players were being asked to play too many games, he highlighted that clubs should take responsibility for player welfare and add more players to create a bigger squad.

“I agree with him that there are lots of games, but that is a problem for his club to address and the clubs to look at," Hasselbaink added. "All of the football clubs in the elite bracket want more money from more games, so they need to start creating bigger squads. They need to add more depth to rotate their players more often.

"I don’t disagree with Rodri’s comments on players getting tired, I’m all for player welfare, but the answer has to come from the clubs, they must find the solutions. You can’t have a situation where players are going on strike!

"Football is a game that is played for the fans. We can’t forget that. While there is that demand, then clubs should be thinking about adding their squads and the governing bodies should allow bigger squads in competitions."