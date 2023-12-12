'I don't need to listen to people whose opinions I don't value': Manchester United legend says Joey Barton rants don't interest him

Joey Barton's opinions on women in football are of no interest to one Manchester United legend, who has even suggested that Barton is not "important".

In a rant on social media, the former Manchester City and QPR midfielder claimed that women “shouldn’t be talking with any kind of authority” on men’s football, before comparing women in football media as “like me talking about knitting or netball”.

Barton has even doubled down on his opinion since, attacking BBC presenter Alex Scott to tell her she “doesn't have a clue” and was a “really bad player”.

Alex Scott has been subject to Joey Barton's social media tirades (Image credit: BBC One)

When asked his opinion on the matter by AltIndex.com, former Manchester United star Dwight Yorke seemed keen to avoid getting embroiled in the conversation – but stated that he has “no interest” in what Barton had to say.

“I'm not sure what Joey Barton said, and I'd rather not get involved in this situation,” Yorke said.

“People have their own opinions, and they're entitled to it. People do, however, have to tread carefully as people can take it out of context. I didn't know what Barton said, and I have no interest in what he did or did not say.”

Yorke continued, however, stating that he'd rather listen to figures who he “considers important”. In his own career, the ex-forward hit 141 goals in English football, winning the Treble in 1999 among other titles and trophies.

Dwight Yorke had an incredible Premier League career (Image credit: Getty Images)

“I have my own views and I've been very successful as a player,” the Trinidadian striker said. “I don't need to listen to people whose opinions I don't value. I choose to listen to those whom I consider important.

“You'll always have people who both like and dislike you, but I think you have to be careful what you share these days. I have no comment on Joey Barton's opinions. It's not something that interests me.”

