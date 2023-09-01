Live

Deadline day LIVE: All the deals, rumours and drama as it happens

Deadline day is upon us – here's everything as it happens

By Mark White
Deadline day live transfers
Welcome to Deadline Day live, where we're running through the biggest transfers and rumours going on before tonight's deadline of 11pm.

• Joao Palhinha could be set to join Bayern Munich from Fulham
• Liverpool are close to signing Ryan Gravenberch
• Matheus Nunes agrees £53m Manchester City move
• Borussia Dortmund sign Nicklas Fullkrug
• Could Kylian Mbappe join Real Madrid?

“Barcelona has always been my first choice and I’d love to join Barça,” according to Joao Felix

Joao Felix of Atletico de Madrid looks on prior to the LaLiga EA Sports match between Rayo Vallecano and Atletico Madrid at Estadio de Vallecas on August 28, 2023 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Joao Felix of Atletico Madrid might be Barça-bound (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Portuguese has spoken exclusively to Fabrizio Romano regarding a transfer across La Liga. Awkward if this doesn't happen now…

Chelsea have confirmed Cole Palmer's move from Manchester City

Could Rob Holding leave Arsenal today?

Rob Holding, Martin Odegaard and Aaron Ramsdale of Arsenal acknowledge the fans at full-time of the Premier League match between Liverpool and Arsenal at Anfield on April 8, 2023 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

Rob Holding might be leaving Arsenal (Image credit: Paul Ellis/AFP via Getty Images)

The centre-back has been useful cover for the Gunners for years but now looks to be off. Could it be a gamble, given a lack of numbers in defence?

Plenty can still happen on Deadline Day – here's Adam Clery to explain

Could Chelsea spring one more surprise?

Todd Boehly, Chairman of Chelsea, speaks to fans during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Brighton & Hove Albion at Stamford Bridge on April 15, 2023 in London, England

Never underestimate Todd Boehly  (Image credit: Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

It's been yet another manic window for the Blues with Cole Palmer signed in the last day or so for around £45m. Are they done yet?

Another big signing would push Chelsea over the £1bn mark for money spent under Todd Boehly. Don't put it past them…

According to reports in Saudi Arabia, Mohamed Salah has AGREED a move

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates a goal against Manchester City in the League Cup in December 2022.

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah could be off (Image credit: Getty Images)

Admittedly though, we've heard this all summer. Salah's agent has publicly denied the rumours already this summer, while Jurgen Klopp shrugged them off at the weekend

Something tells us this one won't be dying down quietly today, however…

Could Kylian Mbappe be heading to Real Madrid?

Kylian Mbappe playing for PSG with Real Madrid agreeing transfer

Kylian Mbappe… Real bound? (Image credit: Getty Images)

Well, maybe.

Rumours in Spain this summer have indicated that Los Blancos are to make a move for the Frenchman in the final 48 hours of the window, potentially forcing PSG to accept whatever gets offered rather than making demands of their own.

Les Parisiens lose Mbappe for free next summer if he doesn't sign a new deal, remember.

Welcome to our Deadline Day live blog. To kick off, here's news of a big deal in Germany, as Nicklas Fullkrug is Dortmund-bound

Niclas Füllkrug

Niclas Fullkrug has joined Borussia Dortmund (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fullkrug was the top scorer in the Bundesliga last term but it really does show the gap between the top two in Germany financially. Dortmund have spent peanuts on a new forward. Bayern? They've gone and signed Harry Kane. 

