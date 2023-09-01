Deadline day LIVE: All the deals, rumours and drama as it happens

Refresh

“Barcelona has always been my first choice and I’d love to join Barça,” according to Joao Felix Joao Felix of Atletico Madrid might be Barça-bound (Image credit: Getty Images) The Portuguese has spoken exclusively to Fabrizio Romano regarding a transfer across La Liga. Awkward if this doesn't happen now…

Chelsea have confirmed Cole Palmer's move from Manchester City ‘Take risks. Score goals.’Cole’s here to make memories. ✨ pic.twitter.com/AIWGRtr57FSeptember 1, 2023 See more

Could Rob Holding leave Arsenal today? Rob Holding might be leaving Arsenal (Image credit: Paul Ellis/AFP via Getty Images) The centre-back has been useful cover for the Gunners for years but now looks to be off. Could it be a gamble, given a lack of numbers in defence?

Plenty can still happen on Deadline Day – here's Adam Clery to explain

Could Chelsea spring one more surprise? Never underestimate Todd Boehly (Image credit: Alex Davidson/Getty Images) It's been yet another manic window for the Blues with Cole Palmer signed in the last day or so for around £45m. Are they done yet? Another big signing would push Chelsea over the £1bn mark for money spent under Todd Boehly. Don't put it past them…

According to reports in Saudi Arabia, Mohamed Salah has AGREED a move Liverpool's Mohamed Salah could be off (Image credit: Getty Images) Admittedly though, we've heard this all summer. Salah's agent has publicly denied the rumours already this summer, while Jurgen Klopp shrugged them off at the weekend. Something tells us this one won't be dying down quietly today, however…

Could Kylian Mbappe be heading to Real Madrid? Kylian Mbappe… Real bound? (Image credit: Getty Images) Well, maybe. Rumours in Spain this summer have indicated that Los Blancos are to make a move for the Frenchman in the final 48 hours of the window, potentially forcing PSG to accept whatever gets offered rather than making demands of their own. Les Parisiens lose Mbappe for free next summer if he doesn't sign a new deal, remember.