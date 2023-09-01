Live
Deadline day LIVE: All the deals, rumours and drama as it happens
Deadline day is upon us – here's everything as it happens
Welcome to Deadline Day live, where we're running through the biggest transfers and rumours going on before tonight's deadline of 11pm.
• Joao Palhinha could be set to join Bayern Munich from Fulham
• Liverpool are close to signing Ryan Gravenberch
• Matheus Nunes agrees £53m Manchester City move
• Borussia Dortmund sign Nicklas Fullkrug
• Could Kylian Mbappe join Real Madrid?
“Barcelona has always been my first choice and I’d love to join Barça,” according to Joao Felix
The Portuguese has spoken exclusively to Fabrizio Romano regarding a transfer across La Liga. Awkward if this doesn't happen now…
Chelsea have confirmed Cole Palmer's move from Manchester City
September 1, 2023
Could Rob Holding leave Arsenal today?
The centre-back has been useful cover for the Gunners for years but now looks to be off. Could it be a gamble, given a lack of numbers in defence?
Plenty can still happen on Deadline Day – here's Adam Clery to explain
Could Chelsea spring one more surprise?
It's been yet another manic window for the Blues with Cole Palmer signed in the last day or so for around £45m. Are they done yet?
Another big signing would push Chelsea over the £1bn mark for money spent under Todd Boehly. Don't put it past them…
According to reports in Saudi Arabia, Mohamed Salah has AGREED a move
Admittedly though, we've heard this all summer. Salah's agent has publicly denied the rumours already this summer, while Jurgen Klopp shrugged them off at the weekend.
Something tells us this one won't be dying down quietly today, however…
Could Kylian Mbappe be heading to Real Madrid?
Well, maybe.
Rumours in Spain this summer have indicated that Los Blancos are to make a move for the Frenchman in the final 48 hours of the window, potentially forcing PSG to accept whatever gets offered rather than making demands of their own.
Les Parisiens lose Mbappe for free next summer if he doesn't sign a new deal, remember.
Welcome to our Deadline Day live blog. To kick off, here's news of a big deal in Germany, as Nicklas Fullkrug is Dortmund-bound…
Fullkrug was the top scorer in the Bundesliga last term but it really does show the gap between the top two in Germany financially. Dortmund have spent peanuts on a new forward. Bayern? They've gone and signed Harry Kane.
