'I have watched him so many times, and he gets a little bit obsessed with fighting with the centre-back. The game is not played like that anymore, you do not need to' Manchester United icon delivers harsh truths on Rasmus Hojlund's recent form

Hojlund is drawing more and more criticism by the week at Old Trafford

Rasmus Hojlund is enduring a difficult spell at Manchester United
Rasmus Hojlund is enduring a difficult spell at Manchester United (Image credit: Getty Images)

Rasmus Hojlund's recent form in front of goal has been harshly criticised by a Manchester United icon.

Hojlund - who is Manchester United's sixth-most expensive signing ever - cannot seem to get going in front of goal as of late and was recently dragged off against Fulham in the FA Cup to be replaced by teenager Chido Obi.

It has been a season of stark contrasts for the Denmark international, who promised so much during his first term at the club and has since dwindled with a lack of confidence plaguing his form in front of goal.

Rasmus Hojlund has to change his game says Manchester United icon

Manchester United forward Rasmus Hojlund

Rasmus Hojlund has often been left frustrated in attack for Manchester United (Image credit: Getty Images)

As well as fellow striker Joshua Zirkzee, head coach Ruben Amorim has made it clear his players are too worried by the spotlight cast upon them in recent weeks.

Hojlund, 22, promised so much but now must adapt his game to better suit the team and only then will the goals start coming, said one Manchester United icon recently.

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim looks on following his side's recent defeat against Crystal Palace

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim looks on following his side's recent defeat against Crystal Palace (Image credit: Getty Images)

“If I were to give him any advice, just do what you do naturally," said Andy Cole when speaking to Rio Ferdinand recently via YouTube.

“I have watched him so many times, and he gets a little bit obsessed with fighting with the centre-back. The game is not played like that anymore, you do not need to.

“When the ball comes into you, just relax – you can play two or three touches and set yourself up to move again. The intensity of fighting with centre-halves takes out so much energy, you get tired after that.

“He works so hard, but sometimes I look at him and think you should not be working in these areas. Run into the box as fast as you can. You might get a lucky one and start building your confidence from there.”

Andy Cole has laid bare his criticisms regarding Rasmus Hojlund's form for Manchester United

Andy Cole has laid bare his criticisms regarding Rasmus Hojlund's form for Manchester United (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's view, it is more clear than ever that Hojlund is lacking in confidence and is truly out on his feet.

The pressure of playing at Old Trafford seems to be getting to him more than most but nothing is a given in English football, as Hojlund is quickly learning.

