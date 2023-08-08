‘I heard the knock!’ Fabio Cannavaro admits he was close enough to hear Zinedine Zidane's headbutt on Marco Materazzi in the 2006 World Cup final

Fabio Cannavaro may have been captaining his country in the most important game of his career during the final of the World Cup in 2006, but even he let himself get distracted by Zinedine Zidane implanting his head into Marco Materazzi's chest during the 110th minute of the match.

Plenty of stories have since been written about what was said between the two that caused the Frenchman to get to such an angry and violent state, but none have focussed on what it actually sounded like.

"I heard the knock!" Cannavaro tells FourFourTwo. "I was close by.

"I didn’t hear what they said to each other, but I heard the noise of Zizou’s head hitting Marco’s chest. I don’t even know exactly how it came about, or who said what to whom – Marco just told me afterwards that he had received a headbutt, that’s all.

"As I turned around, he was already lying on the ground."

Fortunately for Italy, Materazzi managed to get back to his feet in time for the penalty shootout and dispatch his spot kick from 12 yards. France's David Trezeguet followed him and missed, handing the advantage to the Italians, which they duly took.

Cannavaro admits he didn't see the incident, but he certainly heard it (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fabio Grosso scored the winning penalty, sending the Italy squad into delirium and allowing Cannavaro to lift the World Cup trophy aloft. That year he won the Ballon d'Or, too, despite being shrouded in controversy following Juventus' Calcipoli scandal in Serie A.

Though he signed for Real Madrid that summer, Cannavaro revealed to FFT that he actually had the opportunity to join Chelsea instead.

"In leaving Juventus after the 2006 World Cup, I was very close to joining Chelsea,” Cannavaro said. “I had two options, Real Madrid or Chelsea, and I chose Real Madrid in accordance with the club.

“I would’ve loved to play for the Blues, and I was fascinated by the Premier League, although it wasn’t yet the league we all admire today. Arsenal and Manchester United were also very popular back then and I would have strived to play for them.”

