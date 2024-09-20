Arsenal touted to land Florian Wirtz as potential midfield upgrade: report

By
published

Arsenal could be set for an audacious swoop for one of Europe's most exciting talents

Potential Arsenal target Florian Wirtz of Germany plays the ball during the UEFA EURO 2024 group stage match between Switzerland and Germany at Frankfurt Arena on June 23, 2024 in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.(Photo by Jürgen Fromme - firo sportphoto/Getty Images)
Could FloWirtz be London-bound? (Image credit: Getty Images)

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has recently overseen another shrewd summer of spending, bringing in four fresh faces to rejuvenate his title-challenging side of last season.

Euro 2024 standout stars Mikel Merino and Riccardo Calafiori joined Premier League icon Raheem Sterling in an attempt to fine-tune a system which has pushed Manchester City close in back-to-back seasons as Arteta closes in on a fully polished squad of players.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

James Ridge

James Ridge is a freelance journalist based in the UK. He recently spent time with The United Stand as an online news editor and has covered the beautiful game from England’s eighth tier all the way to the Premier League.