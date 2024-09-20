Arsenal touted to land Florian Wirtz as potential midfield upgrade: report

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has recently overseen another shrewd summer of spending, bringing in four fresh faces to rejuvenate his title-challenging side of last season.

Euro 2024 standout stars Mikel Merino and Riccardo Calafiori joined Premier League icon Raheem Sterling in an attempt to fine-tune a system which has pushed Manchester City close in back-to-back seasons as Arteta closes in on a fully polished squad of players.

With arguably the world's most formidable defence at his disposal, many believe Arteta's attentions will now turn to adding the final touches to his attacking line-up after struggling for much of a creative spark in recent games.

Arsenal tipped to strike for young star

The Gunners continue to be linked to some of Europe's best attackers, with Victor Osimhen and Victor Gyokeres both reportedly being eyes over the summer, albeit without either making a move to the Emirates.

However, it now appears Arteta could have his eyes firmly locked on Bayer Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz as he edges closer to the exit door at the Bayer Arena, according to former Bayern Munich and Manchester United midfielder Owen Hargreaves.

“I mean, he’s a brilliant young player in terms of goals and assists," Hargreaves told TNT Sport.

Wirtz took Europe by storm with his performances last season (Image credit: Getty Images)

"His numbers last season were crazy. For a young kid, he’s producing for Germany and Leverkusen.

“He’s not a centre forward, you think about Toni [Kroos] leaving Real Madrid, I think he could go in and learn that role. Toni started as a No.10 and then gradually worked back. I think Florian can eventually control a game.

“If I was him it’s either [Manchester] City or Real. I’m sure Mikel would love him at Arsenal, too. He’s that good, he makes every team better. But he is a No.10, but I just think he’s so smart. I think everybody would [build their team around him] and I think he’s so smart with his dad, he’ll know, ‘Right, I’m going to go there because that’s the best fit for me’.”

The 21-year-old played a shining role in Leverkusen's invincible Bundesliga title success last season, grabbing 11 goals and 11 assists on the way to being named the Bundesliga Player of the Season.

