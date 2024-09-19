Line-up quiz! Can you name the Arsenal line-up from their 2003 win over Inter Milan?

Time for another football quiz. This one's a line-up quiz concerning Arsenal's demolition of Inter Milan in 2003.

This was the season of Arsenal's Invincibles, who romped to the Premier League title without losing a single game.

But that was the only trophy they'd win as success in cup competitions, including the Champions League, eluded them.

In Europe, the Gunners reached the quarter-finals despite a dreadful start to their campaign, losing 3-0 at home to Inter.

They then drew with Lokomotiv Moscow and lost to Dynamo Kyiv before winning their last three games to top the group.

Arsenal gained revenge against Inter with a scintillating 5-1 win in the San Siro. The final three goals arrived in quick succession from the 85th minute onwards.

There's no time limit for this one and don’t forget to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and then share with your mates. How many of that Arsenal team can you name?

