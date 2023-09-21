'I nearly rang Harry Maguire': Former Manchester United captain claims abuse has reached unseen level

Harry Maguire has come under plenty of scrutiny in recent months for his performances on the pitch, but the abuse has gone too far, according to Steve Bruce.

Bruce, who like Maguire captained Manchester United during his playing career, suggests that the criticism the England centre-back receives is unjustified.

While acknowledging that every player faces some level of scrutiny over poor performances, Bruce suggests that Maguire receives more than anyone else - and even at times when he's not done anything wrong.



“I think the abuse of Harry Maguire has gotten to a level that I don’t think any of us have ever seen before,” Bruce told William Hill’s podcast, Up Front with Simon Jordan.

“He’s always the subject of frustration from Manchester United supporters whenever he makes a mistake. I wonder sometimes whether it is England supporters, but I can’t remember a time when he’s ever let England down – in fact, I think he’s always done particularly well.

“It seems to be that everywhere he’s going – maybe because he is getting stick so much at Old Trafford – that every ground is replicating it. It borders on ridicule, and I don’t like that.”



Of course, Bruce himself has been heavily criticised towards the back end of his managerial career, most notably at Newcastle United. Speaking to FourFourTwo in 2022, the Northumberland-born boss reflected on how he was treated at St. James' park, highlighting that he knew he made mistakes along the way but the mockery of him "crossed the line".

Clearly, Bruce feels there are similarities between the two, and, having managed Maguire at Hull City between 2014 and 2016, he nearly reached out to offer support for the 30-year-old.

“I nearly rang him in the summer because I know him from my time managing him at Hull City. I personally think that I would have moved on because once the manager has showed his cards and made it clear that you won’t be playing then you need to move on.

"He needs to go and find his career again and he needs to feel respected. I thought with David Moyes in charge at West Ham that it would have been a really good fit.”

