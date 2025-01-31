'I want to play for Liverpool. I want to be here, I want to do my best for this club. The fanbase is amazing. Playing at Anfield gives me shivers' Star gives passionate interview about love of the Reds

Federico Chiesa hasn’t managed the impact he’d have wanted after joining Liverpool from Juventus last summer.

Liverpool haven’t seen the best of the Italy international this season. While they’ve hardly suffered in his absence, an injury-plagued introduction has been far from ideal.

Chiesa has had injury problems in the past few seasons but missed more matches in his few months in the Premier League than any single injury lay-off since he came back from a knee injury in 2022.

Chiesa is eager to make his mark with Liverpool on Merseyside

Federico Chiesa joined Liverpool in August (Image credit: Nikki Dyer - LFC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

The former Fiorentina attacker made his Liverpool debut against AC Milan in the first Champions League game of the season but is yet to start in the Premier League. He’s made just three league appearances off the bench and had to wait until a January FA Cup tie against Accrington Stanley to score his first Reds goal.

Despite sporadic beginnings, Chiesa is desperate to flourish with his new club. He has spoken of his affection for Liverpool and their fans, signalling his intent to get through his injury problems and find his feet.

Chiesa is a European champion at international level (Image credit: Getty)

“I want to play for Liverpool,” Chiesa told LFCTV.

“I want to be here, I want to do my best for this club. I'm enjoying being at the club. Liverpool is one of the biggest clubs in the world.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“The fanbase is amazing. Playing at Anfield gives me shivers.”

Chiesa knows a thing or two about iconic clubs. After spending 15 years as a youngster and then a first team star at Fiorentina, he joined Juventus on a long loan deal in 2020 and eventually made the move permanent in 2022.

It was in Turin that Chiesa’s injury issues began but he was able to maintain his fitness long enough to win the European Championship with Italy and was named in the Team of the Tournament.

His promise was clear even in his early days in Florence, where he earned a well-deserved reputation as a powerful and explosive forward with a decent scoring record and an ability to play anywhere in the forward line.

That flexibility makes him a good tactical fit for the Reds, who enjoyed success under Jurgen Klopp with a dangerous front three and have continued to rattle in the goals under Arne Slot this season.

Chiesa, who is the seventh-most expensive Italian player of all time, hasn’t lost his eagerness to make a go of it at Anfield.

“I’m so happy to be a Liverpool player,” he told the club website in August.

“I said yes immediately because I know the history of this club. I know what it represents to the fans. So, I’m so happy and I can’t wait to get started.”

He has had to wait, but a four-year deal means there’s time yet to put it right. The ability is beyond question. The opportunity might yet be a different story.