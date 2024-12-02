Liverpool star Federico Chiesa heading for exit following 'summer disaster': report

Liverpool are flying under new manager Arne Slot but for Federico Chiesa it has been a disaster.

The 27-year-old joined the club from Juventus in the summer but has failed to squeeze his way into any first-team plans under Slot, having just started one game following his arrival.

Mohamed Salah, Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz are all enjoying extended runs in the side and with Liverpool top of the Premier League and also flying in Europe too, an early exit for the Italian international has already been mooted.

Federico Chiesa could leave Liverpool after just six months at the club

It's been a rough spell on Merseyside so far for Federico Chiesa (Image credit: Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Multiple Italian clubs have already expressed an interest in the former Juve man but it is Napoli who are currently leading the chase, according to new information from Sports Witness.

Antonio Conte's side are top of the Serie A table by a margin of four points, with Scott McTominay continuing to impress following his summer move from Manchester United.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia remains one of Europe's hottest talents (Image credit: Getty Images)

But it is Georgian winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia who remains Napoli's most prized asset.

The 23-year-old already has five goals and three assists to his name this term and Napoli want the talented wideman to sign a new contract at the club, but that is currently proving difficult.

Should Kvaratskhelia move on, Chiesa is an option Conte's side could look to explore given his extensive footballing pedigree in Italy already.

“I said it before and repeat that there is no rush," Napoli chief Giovanni Manna told the media on Kvaratskhelia's current contract situation.

"This is not a race to a renewal. He still has three years on his contract with Napoli, we are talking about it, there is no deadline and we are relaxed. We’ll see what happens over the next few months.”

Napoli also have the drama surrounding Victor Osimhen to iron out in 2025 and it looks like he also could be heading for the exit door in Naples. The situation with Kvaratskhelia seems a lot simpler, given his continued form in Serie A.

In FourFourTwo's view, PSG looks like a likely destination for the Georgian winger and with a Kylian Mbappe-sized hole continuing to plague their attack, the Parisians could sanction a blockbuster move next summer.