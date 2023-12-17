Ian Wright: Ex-Arsenal and England striker steps back from Match of the Day after 26 years

Ian Wright will step down as a Match of the Day pundit after 26 years at the end of this season.

Wright, who turned 60 last month, first featured on the BBC show as a player in 1997 and following retirement became a regular pundit in 2002.

He tweeted that the "decision has been coming for a little while" and was fast tracked by his turning 60 recently, but that he is “stepping back having made great friends and many great memories."

"After my debut show whilst still a player in 1997 and many more memorable years, I’ll be stepping back from BBC MOTD at the end of this season," he posted. "I feel very privileged to have had such an incredible run on the most iconic football show in the world.

"Anyone that knows my story knows how much the show has meant to me since I was young boy. MOTD is my Holy Grail. On my first ever show, I told Des Lynam, "This is my Graceland". It will always be my Graceland and I will always be watching."

The former Arsenal forward ended with: "I’m really looking forward to my last months on the show and covering what will hopefully be an amazing Premier League title race," and a smirking emoji.

Match of the Day host Gary Lineker took to social media to pay tribute, calling Wright "one of my favourite people on the planet."

He said: "It has been an absolute pleasure and privilege to work alongside you, Ian. One of my favourite people on the planet. Farewell my friend."

Alongside Alan Shearer, Wright pulled out of Match of the Day temporarily in protest against Lineker's removal as host in March 2023. He also formed the older part of the show's first father-son appearance when Shaun Wright-Phillips joined him on the MOTD sofa in May this year.

Wright’s television career began when he guest hosted Top of the Pops, and later his own two-series chat show. He subsequently held a range of presenting roles and featured on shows like Top Gear, I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here, and Ted Lasso.

He quit the BBC as a pundit in 2008, accusing the corporation of making him a "comedy jester" and criticising its "jacket, shirt and tie format" as out of touch with younger generations. He returned in 2015, and the show still regularly attracts over 2m viewers today.

Wright was named TV/Radio Pundit of the Year 2020 and 2022 by the Football Supporters’ Association, and Pundit of the Year at the Broadcast Sports Awards.

The BBC have not confirmed a replacement, but promised to "give him the send-off he deserves."

