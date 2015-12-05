Ibe: Liverpool believe in title chances under Klopp

Liverpool winger Jordon Ibe says manager Jurgen Klopp has given the team the confidence they can win their first Premier League title.

Since the appointment of former Dortmund manager Klopp in October, the Merseyside club have beaten title favourites Manchester City 4-1, holders Chelsea 3-1 and thrashed Southampton 6-1 to reach League Cup semi-finals.

Liverpool have won their last four matches in all competitions and have been beaten just once under Klopp, with Ibe telling Sky Sports confidence has been the key to the team's recent success.

"He just likes us getting on with it and he'll tell us how it is," the 19-year-old said.

"He can get very angry if he wanted to but he's been very calm and just gives us the freedom to play the football we should be playing.

"It starts off with the relationship with his players. With each and every one of the players, the manager is giving everyone the confidence to think that anything can happen, even winning the Premier League or winning other cups."

Ibe, who scored twice in Liverpool's 6-1 humiliation of Southampton on Wednesday night, feels the team must make sure they are well-prepared for Sunday's trip to struggling Newcastle United, despite their hosts' recent woes.

He said: "[Before] we've just been coming out and maybe not being fired up enough. We have to make sure this happens against Newcastle."