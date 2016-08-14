Trending

Ibrahimovic continues debut scoring run

A goal at Bournemouth means Zlatan Ibrahimovic has scored on his Champions League, Serie A, LaLiga, Ligue 1 and Premier League debuts.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic's long-range strike after 64 minute of Manchester United's Premier League opener at Bournemouth continued a remarkable record of debut goals for the Swedish star.

Ibrahimovic has now found the net on his maiden appearance in the Champions League, Serie A, LaLiga, Ligue 1 and the English top flight.

Back in September 2002, Ibrahimovic announced himself on the European stage with a double in Ajax's 2-1 Champions League group-stage win over Lyon.

After he left Ajax to join Juventus in 2004, he made in instant impact with the Serie A giants by rounding off the scoring in a 3-0 win at Brescia.

Ibrahimovic continued the trend in his solitary season at Barcelona as Sporting Gijon were beaten by the same scoreline at the Camp Nou.

The 35-year-old left Paris Saint-Germain at the end of last season having established himself as the French champions' all-time top scorer – a journey that began with a brace, concluded by a last-minute penalty as the capital club came from behind to secure a 2-2 draw at home to Llorient.

On Sunday, a week on from heading the winner in United's 2-1 triumph over Leicester City in the Community Shield at Wembley, Ibrahimovic illuminated the Vitality Stadium with a superb effort as Jose Mourinho's team cruised to a 3-1 win.