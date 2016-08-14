Ibrahimovic continues debut scoring run

Zlatan Ibrahimovic's long-range strike after 64 minute of Manchester United's Premier League opener at Bournemouth continued a remarkable record of debut goals for the Swedish star.

Ibrahimovic has now found the net on his maiden appearance in the Champions League, Serie A, LaLiga, Ligue 1 and the English top flight.

Back in September 2002, Ibrahimovic announced himself on the European stage with a double in Ajax's 2-1 Champions League group-stage win over Lyon.

After he left Ajax to join Juventus in 2004, he made in instant impact with the Serie A giants by rounding off the scoring in a 3-0 win at Brescia.

1 - Zlatan Ibrahimovic has now scored on his PL, Serie A, La Liga, Ligue 1 and Champions League debut. Glorious. August 14, 2016

Ibrahimovic continued the trend in his solitary season at Barcelona as Sporting Gijon were beaten by the same scoreline at the Camp Nou.

The 35-year-old left Paris Saint-Germain at the end of last season having established himself as the French champions' all-time top scorer – a journey that began with a brace, concluded by a last-minute penalty as the capital club came from behind to secure a 2-2 draw at home to Llorient.

On Sunday, a week on from heading the winner in United's 2-1 triumph over Leicester City in the Community Shield at Wembley, Ibrahimovic illuminated the Vitality Stadium with a superb effort as Jose Mourinho's team cruised to a 3-1 win.