Ibrahimovic has 'not decided' on next club

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is yet to make up his mind on where he will play his football next season, according to his agent Mino Raiola.

The Sweden striker is at Euro 2016 and has been heavily linked with a free transfer to Manchester United, with his Paris Saint-Germain contract set to expire after four successful years in France.

Ibrahimovic, 34, scored 50 goals for PSG in 2015-16 and is expected to link up with new Old Trafford boss Jose Mourinho having played under him at Inter.

Raiola described United as a top club but stressed that while he knows where he would like his client to play, Ibrahimovic himself is only focused on Sweden.

"Manchester United are a glamorous team and they have a great coach," Raiola said to Telefoot. "They are fascinating.

"I have made my decision about the next destination, but he has not made his – he is really busy with the Euros.

"Out of respect for the Euros, the team, the country and the coach he has to be professional and concentrate on that."