Ibrahimovic: I miss my wages at PSG

Zlatan Ibrahimovic revealed the only thing he misses from Paris Saint-Germain is his last salary from the Ligue 1 outfit.

Ibrahimovic moved to Manchester United on a free transfer in July after four seasons with PSG, winning the league title in each of his campaigns with the club, among other honours.

However, the former Sweden international is reportedly earning an estimated €30,000 a week less at Old Trafford.

"I miss my last salary from Paris," Ibrahimovic told SFR Sport. "That is what I miss."

While he was able to win everything on the domestic front in Paris, one competition that continues to elude the club is the Champions League.

Asked if PSG can one day win Europe's most prestigious club tournament, Ibrahimovic said: "I don't know. I think the team is very strong.

"They have bought some new players but their philosophy is the same, to win everything and push for the Champions League.

"But, if you could do this [snaps fingers] and win the Champions League, then everybody would win it. That is not the way it works.

"You need to work hard, it takes time and you need to have patience. Then the thing comes by itself.

"But let's see, that is another problem and it is not my problem."