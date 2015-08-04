Ibrahimovic to miss PSG opener

Paris Saint-Germain will begin their Ligue 1 title defence without Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who is suffering with a knee injury.

Ibrahimovic picked up the problem in Saturday's 2-0 Trophee des Champions win over Lyon in Montreal.

In shaping to shoot midway through the first half, Ibrahimovic was caught from behind and was clearly suffering discomfort, but strapped up his knee and played the full 90 minutes.

On Tuesday, PSG announced that the Sweden international had sprained the medial collateral ligament in his right knee and would be unable for Friday's clash at Lille.