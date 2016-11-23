Ibrahimovic ready to shine on at United

Zlatan Ibrahimovic believes he can still be a shining star at Manchester United after confirming he intends to stay at Old Trafford for a second season.

Speaking ahead of United's Europa League clash with Feyenoord on Thursday, manager Jose Mourinho and Ibrahimovic stated an option for a further 12 months on the latter's contract is expected to be taken up.

After joining on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain during the close season, Ibrahimovic has eight goals in 17 appearances for United.

However, his brace in the 3-1 win over Swansea City before the recent international break were his first Premier League goals in almost two months.

Asked by a Dutch journalist why he did not "shine" at United in the way he has at his former clubs, the ex-Ajax, Barcelona and AC Milan star was typically forthright in his response.

"I shine 24 hours, so it depends how you want me to shine," he replied with a grin.

"I've been in the game for 20 years and I'm getting older, yes, but the older I get the better I get, I feel.

"I'm shining, in one way, or in another way. If you want me to shine even more I will try to do it for you."

Ibrahimovic is relaxed over his recent modest return in front of goal as he is satisfied with his overall contribution to the team cause.

"I think I had a couple of unlucky games, some moments not focusing like I should," he said.

"I have more than 450 goals in my career, so I'm not worried, I am creating the chances. The goals will come.

"You don't shine because you don't score, I don't see myself as just a goalscorer, I prefer to play well and help the team win."

Paul Pogba is another close-season arrival whose form at Old Trafford is under the microscope but Ibrahimovic is confident the world's most expensive player will come good and hit the heights he scaled at Juventus.

"Paul is working hard, he has a lot of pressure on him because of the big transfer fee. People expect magic.

"The team has four new players and a new coach. Paul came from Italy and he is a good player, he just needs to bring it out.

"You are only as good as your team."