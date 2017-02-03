Ibrahimovic reveals his ideal NFL position

An expert at scoring goals and winning trophies with the round ball at his feet, Zlatan Ibrahimovic has revealed which position he would play in the NFL.

Now, we know what you are thinking. The famously confident Manchester United player must reckon he could be a punter or a kicker, but Ibrahimovic is an outside-the-box thinker and believes he would excel as a wide receiver.

"The guy who makes the difference," the Swede told Fox Sports.

"I'd be the one who catches the ball. Maybe I wouldn't be so fast but I would be like a bull and run through all of them."

Ibrahimovic met up with former New York Giants defensive end Osi Umenyiora this week, and the former Pro Bowler claimed the striker has the confidence to play in the NFL.

"He has the mentality of an NFL player," Umenyiora said. "It's a physical confrontation every single play, so you have to have that ego — you have to have that pride in yourself."

Ibrahimovic certainly has that, but we still do not expect to see the 35-year-old lacing up his cleats across the Atlantic any time soon.