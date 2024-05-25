'If they don't want me...' – Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag defiant on sack talk after FA Cup win

By
published

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has reacted to reports that he could be sacked after Saturday's FA Cup final win

Erik ten Hag waves to Manchester United fans while holding the FA Cup after victory in the final over Manchester City in May 2024.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester United manager has issued a defiant response to reports that he could be sacked after leading the Red Devils to victory in Saturday's FA Cup final against Manchester City.

United ran out 2-1 winners at Wembley thanks to first-half strikes from Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo and held on for the win despite a late effort from City's Jeremy Doku.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Ben Hayward
Ben Hayward
Weekend editor

Ben Hayward is the Weekend Editor of FourFourTwo. A European football writer and Tottenham Hotspur fan with over 15 years’ experience, he has covered games all over the world - including three World Cups, several Champions League finals, Euros, Copa America - and has spent much of that time in Spain. Ben speaks English and Spanish, currently dividing his time between Barcelona and London, covering all the big talking points of the weekend on FFT: he’s also written several list features and interviewed Guglielmo Vicario for the magazine.