'If they don't want me...' – Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag defiant on sack talk after FA Cup win

Manchester United manager has issued a defiant response to reports that he could be sacked after leading the Red Devils to victory in Saturday's FA Cup final against Manchester City.

United ran out 2-1 winners at Wembley thanks to first-half strikes from Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo and held on for the win despite a late effort from City's Jeremy Doku.

Ten Hag has been widely expected to leave the Old Trafford outfit this summer, following a difficult Premier League season which saw United finish eighth – their lowest-ever position in the competition.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag shakes the hand of the club's minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe after victory in the FA Cup final against Manchester City at Wembley in May 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In an interview ahead of Saturday's final, Ten Hag said he had spoken to minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe about staying on.

"That is what they always tell me," the Dutchman told reporters at his post-match press conference on Saturday. "How many times do I have to tell you? Every time it is the same question. Do I have to repeat myself 10, 15, 20 times?

"They don't have to tell me every week if they tell me so often. I heard it many times."

Ratcliffe praised the United staff in a statement after Saturday's derby win, although he did not mention Ten Hag by name and the British billionaire refused to speak in the mixed zone at Wembley.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Two trophies in two years is not bad, three finals in two years is not bad," Ten Hag said on Saturday.

"If they don't want me, then I go somewhere else to win trophies because that is what I do."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

And asked if he was upset by reports that United had spoken to other potential candidates about replacing him, he said: "I don't know if they have done this, I can't answer this question," he said. "I don't know. Maybe you have sources. I don't have them.

"I am in a project and we are exactly where we want to be, we are constructing a team for the future. When I took over we were in a mess. The team is developing, the team is winning and the team plays to an identity, but you need the players to be available and a strong squad, especially when you play in England and Europe.

"There is a lot of work to do but we have value in the squad, high potentials. The team is progressing and we are winning trophies."

More Manchester United stories

Roy Keane reignites feud with Sir Alex Ferguson

Manchester United to admit crucial decision was a mistake, as Erik ten Hag is left sweating over his future: report

'As simple as that' - Gareth Southgate explains Marcus Rashford and Jordan Henderson Euro 2024 snubs