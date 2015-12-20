Ighalo deserves his Premier League success, says Flores

Watford head coach Quique Sanchez Flores feels Odion Ighalo deserves the success he is enjoying in the Premier League this season.

The Nigeria striker scored twice as Watford recorded an impressive 3-0 home win over out-of-form Liverpool at Vicarage Road on Sunday – their fourth consecutive top-flight victory.

That took Ighalo's tally to 12 Premier League goals from 17 appearances and Flores was delighted with his showing against the Reds.

"Ighalo is the biggest scorer this season," Flores said to BBC Sport. "He is always close to the box, always shooting and creating attempts, he deserves it.

"But of course it depends on the players, we create like a collective. We are completely happy with the performance. It was an amazing victory against an amazing team."

The win puts Watford, who are seventh in the table, just one point adrift of Tottenham in the fourth Champions League spot.

Flores was eager to remain realistic when asked if a top-four finish was possible, but admitted it is nice for the club to dream.

He said: "I don't want to talk about that. It is the moment to enjoy after this match, I like the happiness and I want to enjoy, the fans to enjoy.

"We should be humble. This is our one advantage, because the Premier League is very tough. We have a lot of matches to play. We never underestimate the teams we play. Of course we want to dream but we want to remain humble."

Watford are back in action against champions Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday in what will be Guus Hiddink's first match back in charge of the Blues.