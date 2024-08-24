‘I’ll be brutally honest – both Rangers and Celtic are very average sides’: Scottish hero unenamoured with pre-eminent SPFL duo

Scottish hero Ally McCoist doesn't believe that Celtic and Rangers have shown enough in the past year to be considered quality sides, despite the the Bhoys having romped to the SPFL title by eight points last season.

Celtic did the Double last term under the returning Brendan Rodgers, claiming their 54th league title, and 12th in the past 13 campaigns. Yet McCoist claims the gulf in quality is negligible going into the new season.

“I’ll be brutally honest, both Rangers and Celtic are very average sides,” McCoist exclusively tells FourFourTwo. “Celtic fans will say to me, ‘You wouldn’t be saying that if Rangers had won the league!’ But genuinely, I would.

"Celtic deserved to win the league – they have better players and are a better side, but their fans won’t be overly confident going into another year.”

For McCoist, Old Firm derbies will be crucial again, with Celtic winning three from four in the league last season, with one draw.

“It’s a psychological battle,” he explains. “Rangers have been going into the derbies hoping. Celtic go in believing and knowing. That’s the difference.

McCoist isn't convinced by the quality of Celtic nor Rangers (Image credit: Getty Images)

"Again it comes down to mentality. I believe Philippe Clement is going to have them more fired up this term. Both clubs will raise the bar and, if Rangers can handle the psychological battle of a title race, we might see it go down to the wire.”

Despite McCoist comments, Celtic have kicked off their defence of the league title convincingly, beating Kilmarnock 4-0 on opening day before winning 2-0 away at Hibs. Rangers, meanwhile, are already off the pace of their bitter Glasgow rivals, having beaten Motherwell but drawing with Hearts.

The pair are set to meet for the first time on September 1 at Celtic Park - a victory for Celtic could put them four points ahead after just four league games, which could prove a devastating blow in the Gers' attempt to claw back the crown.

