‘I’ll be brutally honest – both Rangers and Celtic are very average sides’: Scottish hero unenamoured with pre-eminent SPFL duo

The quality of Celtic and Rangers has been discussed by a Scottish legend - and it's not the most complimentary

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - AUGUST 17: Rangers&#039; Ross McCausland celebrates with Cyriel Dessers as he scores to make it 2-0 during a Premier Sports Cup last sixteen match between Rangers and St Johnstone at Hampden Park, on August 17, 2024, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Rob Casey/SNS Group via Getty Images) Celtic
Scottish hero Ally McCoist doesn't believe that Celtic and Rangers have shown enough in the past year to be considered quality sides, despite the the Bhoys having romped to the SPFL title by eight points last season.

Celtic did the Double last term under the returning Brendan Rodgers, claiming their 54th league title, and 12th in the past 13 campaigns. Yet McCoist claims the gulf in quality is negligible going into the new season.

