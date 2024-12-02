I'm a football addict - here is my Christmas wishlist for 2024 with SEVEN must-have items discounted

With the countdown to the big day well underway, now is the time when you might be getting told by loved ones: 'You're so hard to buy for!" Approaching 30, I really should be too old for Christmas lists.

But when you play football as often as I do (normally three times per week) Christmas gifts can be the perfect opportunity to help you get properly kitted out. With that in mind, I've put together the ultimate Christmas wish list for football players.

With this you CAN become 'easy to buy for', and who doesn't want that? If you're in the market for other gifts, our best Cyber Monday deals page here is worth a squint.

Adidas Real Madrid adidas Third Shirt 2024-25: was £80 now £52 at fanatics.co.uk Disclaimer, I'm not actually a Real Madrid fan. However in the same way no pro player turns down Los Blancos, no amateur player turns down a Real shirt. This season's third shirt is stunning and is guaranteed to get the nod of approval at five-a-side.

adidas Tiro 24 Competition Winterized Top: was £60 now £48 at prodirectsport.com Playing football throughout the UK winter on freezing cold nights can, sometimes, take just a little bit of the fun away from playing. That issue can be solved with this top from Adidas. The retractable attached balaclava offers great protection from the elements.

Adidas Fussballliebe Training Ball: was £25 now £15 at Adidas UK No Christmas morning is complete for football-lovers without unwrapping a brand new ball and immediately racing outside to give it a test run. This Fussballliebe Training Ball is currently marked down 40% for Cyber Monday.

