I'm a football addict - here is my Christmas wishlist for 2024 with SEVEN must-have items discounted
When you play football three or four times a week, you're actually easier to buy for than you think come Christmas time...
With the countdown to the big day well underway, now is the time when you might be getting told by loved ones: 'You're so hard to buy for!" Approaching 30, I really should be too old for Christmas lists.
But when you play football as often as I do (normally three times per week) Christmas gifts can be the perfect opportunity to help you get properly kitted out. With that in mind, I've put together the ultimate Christmas wish list for football players.
With this you CAN become 'easy to buy for', and who doesn't want that? If you're in the market for other gifts, our best Cyber Monday deals page here is worth a squint.
FourFourTwo's top-rated boot overall for defenders (which I am), is the Copa Pure 2 Elite's capture everything I'm looking for. Nothing will bring back your Christmas excitement like unboxing a pair of football boots.
Disclaimer, I'm not actually a Real Madrid fan. However in the same way no pro player turns down Los Blancos, no amateur player turns down a Real shirt. This season's third shirt is stunning and is guaranteed to get the nod of approval at five-a-side.
Playing football throughout the UK winter on freezing cold nights can, sometimes, take just a little bit of the fun away from playing. That issue can be solved with this top from Adidas. The retractable attached balaclava offers great protection from the elements.
As a ball-playing centre back, I'm often on the end of knocks and bumps from strikers who don't know how to tackle properly. Therefore, a pair of proper shin pads are worth the investment. The Mitre Aircells are one of our favourites at FourFourTwo.
The perfect stocking filler for any football fan. Sticker book oracle Greg Lansdown charts the career stories, of 85 of the biggest legends, exclusively via their stickers in one of the most satisfying routes you can ever hope to take down memory lane.
No Christmas morning is complete for football-lovers without unwrapping a brand new ball and immediately racing outside to give it a test run. This Fussballliebe Training Ball is currently marked down 40% for Cyber Monday.
I'll sneak in a second pair boots on this list, on the basis of different players wanting different things. If speed is a requirement check out the Mercurial Dream Speeds. Describe by FourFourTwo’s testers as "a running shoe with studs," you'll soon be flying down the wing.
What is Cyber Monday and when will Cyber Monday football deals start?
Cyber Monday started on December 2 in 2024, a few days after Black Friday has took place. Initially intended to encourage people to shop online after physically going into stores for Black Friday, Cyber Monday has since just extended the sales period after Thanksgiving.
FourFourTwo will be working tirelessly to find all the best deals throughout the course of Cyber Monday, ensuring you don't miss anything worth knowing about.
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Jack has worked as a sports reporter full-time since 2021. He previously worked as the Chief Women’s Football Writer at the Mirror, covering the England Women’s national team and the Women’s Super League. Jack has reported on a number of major sporting events in recent years including the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup on the ground in Australia. When not writing on football, he can often be spotted playing the game somewhere in west London.