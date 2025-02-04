'I'm not convinced he can become an amazing player. He's just a no.2 striker and they are being offered a ridiculous amount of money for him' Premier League legend hails 'amazing' deal for Jhon Duran, with Aston Villa cashing in on the Colombian

Jhon Duran made just 78 appearances for Aston Villa but was heavily tipped to become one of the Premier League's next rising stars.

His goal catalogue this season spoke for itself, netting superb strikes against Everton, Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig. But at 21, the Colombia international has opted for the riches Saudi Arabia brings, signing for Al-Nassr in a move thought to be worth up to £71m.

His transfer has left a sour taste amongst the masses, especially given his age and the potential he was beginning to show in the Premier League. One of the division's greatest-ever players has now squashed any lingering feeling that Duran would have been a success here in England.

Alan Shearer says Jhon Duran didn't have it in him to become a success in the Premier League

Alan Shearer was never convinced by Jhon Duran (Image credit: Getty Images)

"It looks as though Jhon Duran is going to go to Saudi Arabia for a lot of money," began former Magpies forward Alan Shearer, as he spoke exclusively to Betfair recently. "I think it's a great deal for Aston Villa because I'm not convinced that he could go and become an amazing player, I think there's definitely potential there.

"He's 21 and what Aston Villa paid for him and what they're going to get for him, for where they are now and where they want to go - I think it's a great deal for them. I'm really surprised at him, as a 21-year-old going to Saudi Arabia.

Jhon Duran moved from Aston Villa to Al-Nassr this in January (Image credit: Getty Images)

"I get why he's going there, and he can come back to Europe within four or five years and be a multi-millionaire," added Shearer. "I get all those reasons and understand it, it's a short career and all of those things.

"So, I think it's an amazing deal for both parties, but, I mean, he's going to a league which is what it is, it's not a great league. He can come back in four or five years and be incredibly wealthy and who in their right mind is going to try and stop that opportunity for a young person?

"He's not been a regular at Aston Villa, and he's not going to be a regular at Aston Villa while someone is better than him and Ollie Watkins is better than him at the minute.

"He's been brilliant at what he is and what his job is at this moment in time, but he's just a no.2 striker who is 21 years of age and they are being offered a ridiculous amount of money for him, so I totally get Aston Villa's point of view. Especially with Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR) and the way [they] are, I totally understand and get what they're doing."

In FourFourTwo's view, it is easy to agree with Shearer given the sheer amount of talent Ollie Watkins has shown over recent years. But would he have turned down that ilk of his day? It's a difficult choice if you're actually in that position, perhaps…

Aston Villa are in FA Cup action this weekend, as they host Tottenham Hotspur at Villa Park on Sunday.