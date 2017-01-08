'I'm staying at Juventus until they kick me out' - Allegri dismisses Premier League rumours

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri insists he will not be lured to England after orchestrating a 3-0 win over Bologna in Serie A on Sunday.

Allegri has been linked as a potential replacement for Arsene Wenger at Arsenal should the Frenchman opt not to renew his contract at Emirates Stadium.

Juve returned to action from the mid-season break with a routine victory, restoring their four-point advantage over second-placed Roma at the top of the standings.

Allegri has won the Scudetto twice in consecutive years since succeeding Antonio Conte in 2014 and has been regularly linked with a switch to the Premier League.

But the former AC Milan coach is adamant he is not planning an imminent move away from Italy.

"I am studying English, but I have been for many years," Allegri told Sky Sport Italia.

"It's incredible, the very day I arrived in London with my daughter, I walked through the airport and saw a giant picture of me on the newspaper saying I was meant to be joining Arsenal. 'Damn it', I said, 'today this had to happen?'

"I am very happy at Juventus and until they kick me out, I'm content to stay."

Juve reached the final of the Champions League in Allegri's first season in charge, losing 3-1 to Barcelona in Berlin.

The 49-year-old confirmed that securing a sixth successive league title is the team's priority, but he remains hopeful the club can progress in Europe, where they face a last-16 tie against Porto.

"Our primary objective is the Scudetto and it is absolutely not easy, because Roma are pushing, so are Napoli, and we need at least 85 points to be sure of the title," he said.

"The Champions League is a very different type of tournament where one incident can make all the difference.

"Over a league season, these things even themselves out, whereas in Europe you've got one chance."