Immobile joins Sevilla

Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund have announced Ciro Immobile will join Sevilla on loan.

A brief statement from the club on Sunday read: "Borussia Dortmund has agreed in principle with the Spanish side FC Sevilla to a change of BVB striker Ciro Immobile.

"Accordingly, the Italy striker will join subject to mandatory medical checks initially on loan until 30 June 2016."

Immobile moved to Signal Iduna Park from Torino ahead of the 2014-15 campaign, as Dortmund attempted to replace Robert Lewandowski following his move to Bayern Munich.

The Italy international had netted 22 Serie A goals in his sole season in Turin, but failed to reproduce that form in the Bundesliga, making just nine league starts, scoring three times.