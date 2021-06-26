In Pictures: Chiefs hold on to make history in Caf Champions League

Kaizer Chiefs made history on Saturday evening as a 0-0 draw against Wydad Casablanca was enough to seal a spot in the Caf Champions League final for the first time in the club’s history. View a gallery from Chiefs’ heroic display.

Chiefs came into the clash with a narrow 1-0 win over Wydad in Morocco last week but after defending for much of the encounter away from home, they were expected to do more of the same at the FNB Stadium.

The visitors threw everything they had at Chiefs, but the Soweto giants held firm putting in yet another valiant defensive display to hold on to a 0-0 draw and book a spot in the final of the continents premium club competition.

View a gallery from a historic night for the Glamour Boys: