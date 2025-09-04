How to watch Argentina vs Venezuela: Live streams, TV details for World Cup qualifier
Argentina have already booked their place at the 2026 World Cup as they host Venezuela in Buenos Aires
Watch Argentina vs Venezuela today as the South American sides face off in CONMEBOL qualification for the 2026 World Cup.
► Date: Thursday 4 September 2025
► Kick-off time: 7:30pm ET / 12:30am GMT (Friday) / 9:30am AEST (Friday)
► Venue: Estadio Monumental, Beunos Aires
► TV & Streaming: Premier Sports (UK), Universo/Telemundo (US)
► FREE stream: SBS On Demand (Australia), Televen (Venezuela)
Argentina have already booked their place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup and currently leads the way in CONMEBOL qualifying.
Lionel Scaloni's side will finish top of the pile, and it remains to be seen what kind of team the reigning holders will field against Venezuela in their first of two qualifying matches in September.
Venezuela still have an outside chance of booking their place in next year's tournament, and they could climb into the top six places should they win both of their upcoming games. Toppling Argentina may be tough, given their last win over La Albiceleste was back in March 2019.
Below are all the details you need on live streams and broadcast options to watch Argentina vs Venezuela online, on TV, and from anywhere.
Watch Argentina vs Venezuela for FREE - Live streams
You can watch Argentina vs Venezuela for free in a number of countries, including Venezuela and Australia.
If you're in Australia, national broadcaster SBS has the rights to most of the South American qualifiers for the World Cup, and you can watch Argentina vs Venezuela online on its free streaming service, SBS On Demand.
In Venezuela, the game will air on Televen and Venevision.
Coverage is geo-restricted, so you'll need to use a VPN if you're away from home right now – more on that below.
Watch Argentina vs Venezuela from anywhere
How to watch Argentina vs Venezuela in the UK
In the UK, fans can watch Argentina vs Venezuela on Premier Sports Player.
Subscriptions to the streaming service, which is also the La Liga rights-holder in the UK, cost £15.99 a month.
Kick-off is at 12:30am BST, which is technically Friday morning.
How to watch Argentina vs Venezuela in the US
Fans in the US can watch Argentina vs Venezuela with Spanish-language coverage on Universo and Telemundo.
Kick-off is at 7:30pm ET.
Argentina vs Venezeula: Match Preview
For Argentina, the job is done and the 2022 World Cup winners can almost coast through these final two games in September, safe in the knowledge their place at the 2026 edition is already confirmed.
Their 31-man squad for the matches includes young talents like Real Madrid's starboy Franco Mastantuono and Manchester City's Claudio Echeverri, as well as Bournemouth defender Julio Soler.
Chelsea forward Alejandro Garnacho misses out, given he has not played any football this season, following his recent move from Manchester United to Stamford Bridge.
FEATURE: Who are the biggest clubs in South America
Venezuela have a tough job on their hands and require two vital wins to help them in their quest for qualification. With table-toppers Argentina to come first, the task at hand looks difficult.
Top scorer Salomon Rondon has five goals to his name in qualifying and the Real Oviedo man will be hoping to play a huge part in this contest. Austin FC midfielder Dani Pereira is also one to watch given his strong showings in the MLS so far this season.
FourFourTwo's Prediction
Argentina 2-0 Venezuela
FourFourTwo can't see anything but a routine win for Scaloni's side in Buenos Aires, especially given the talent at their disposal. Stars such as Lionel Messi and Lautauro Martinez are expected to shine and we can see another comfortable win.
