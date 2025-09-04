Everton fans appear to be receptive of their new home at the Hill Dickinson Stadium

Everton's move to the Hill Dickinson Stadium is set to earn the club an extra £50m in revenue, according to experts.

The Toffees left behind their former home of Goodison Park at the end of the 2024/25 campaign and moved into the Hill Dickinson Stadium at the beginning of the new Premier League campaign.

David Moyes' side have been going about their business quietly, it must be said, with shrewd additions Jack Grealish and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall impressing already.

How Everton's new home could earn the club an extra £50m in revenue

Everton's new home was rocking against Brighton (Image credit: Getty Images)

In a move seen by various Premier League clubs, Everton's move to a new ground is more than just for footballing reasons. Tottenham Hotspur leaving White Hart Lane and moving into the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium did cause an initial stir, but with further commercial opportunities awarded to them, more teams are cottoning on.

Football finance expert Dr Rob Wilson believes the Toffees will benefit from a couple of extra players each summer after their shift across the city, given the extra revenue streams they will naturally generated.

Iliman Ndiaye celebrates after finding the net for Everton against Brighton (Image credit: Getty Images)

"Everton is a really well-supported club so you would expect the new stadium to be full," began Wilson when speaking to Flashscore, who provide the latest sports betting apps.

"It will be optimised commercially with all the corporate boxes but it will also be optimised for the access to food and beverages, merchandising, all that sort of extra ancillary stuff. So you'll get an initial spike in revenues and then it will kind of plateau off but it will plateau off a higher level than it was previously at Goodison Park.

"I reckon you could probably expect something in the region of £50million a season in extra annual revenues as a result of the new stadium, and that's made up of being able to get more money being spent on and around the site.

"It's also then how you can activate some of those commercial opportunities, those sponsorships and that sort of thing, so in market terms £50million is probably two or three decent transfers every summer, which can then give you a material on-field benefit."

In FourFourTwo's view, Wilson is right to point out that Everton are clever to be thinking outside of the box, especially given how tightly-watched football's finances are these days.

The Toffees have enjoyed a good summer in terms of a natural clearout, and with Moyes now in charge, confidence appears to be high regarding what can be achieved this season.