How to watch Uruguay vs Peru: Live streams for CONMEBOL World Cup qualifier

Miguel Araujo celebrates after scoring a late winner for Peru during his nation's 1-0 win back in October

Watch Uruguay vs Peru today in the penultimate round of games in the CONMEBOL qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup.

Uruguay have all but confirmed their spot at the 2026 World Cup after their victory over Venezuela on Matchday 16.

Marco Bielsa's side are assured of at least inter-confederation play-offs, but a much more favourable goal difference over Venezuela means it is unthinkable to see a scenario where they will not book their spot at next summer's competition.

Uruguay have only scored in three of their 10 qualifiers since the Copa America and that may prove something of a positive for Peru, who appear to be staring down the barrel in terms of elimination.

Read on for all the details on live streams so you can watch Uruguay vs Peru online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Uruguay vs Peru for FREE - Live streams

You can watch Uruguay vs Peru for free in a number of countries, including Australia.

If you're in Australia, national broadcaster SBS has the rights to most of the South American qualifiers for the World Cup, and you can watch Uruguay vs Peru online on its free streaming service, SBS On Demand.

Coverage is geo-restricted, so you'll need to use a VPN if you're away from home right now – more on that below.

Watch Uruguay vs Peru from anywhere

Out of the country? That doesn't mean you have to miss the game. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - means you can set your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world, bypassing streaming geo-restrictions.

Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you use back home. It also comes with added internet security benefits, which sounds like a winner to us.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues at TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

NordVPN offers an impressive package for a surprisingly low cost

Can I watch Uruguay vs Peru in the UK?

Uruguay vs Peru will not be shown on TV in the UK.

How to watch Uruguay vs Peru in the US

Fans in the US can watch Uruguay vs Peru on Fanatiz.

The streaming service carries plenty of Latin American soccer with plans starting from $9.99 a month.

Kick-off is at 8:30pm ET.

Uruguay vs Peru: Match Preview

Uruguay will be happy to see both Federico Valverde and Darwin Nunez back in their ranks for two games this month, after the pair missed out in the June qualifiers.

Just one win is needed for Bielsa's side, but their form has been worrying as of late, winning just one qualifying game in 2025.

But that can all be forgotten should they emerge victorious in Montevideo, with the full focus on earning a vital win.

Peru are almost down and out, having amassed a lowly 12 points so far, winning just two games during a dismal qualifying campaign.

They cannot qualify directly for the 2026 World Cup and now may only advance to the inter-confederation play-offs, in which they need to win both of their games this month, and hope a goalswing of 7 goes in their favour.

Oscar Ibanez is without a whole host of players, with Paolo Guerrero and Gianluca Lapadula both missing. Andre Carrillo is also currently out on the sidelines, and Ibanez has seen Edison Flores and Alex Valera both withdraw with injury over the last week.

FourFourTwo's Prediction

Uruguay 2-1 Peru

Uruguay's recent form is worrying, but FourFourTwo believes Valverde and Nunez returning to the fold will help them get over the line on Thursday. Peru have huge travel commitments too, and we can't see anything other than a home win for Bielsa and his men.