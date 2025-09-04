Facundo Buonanotte has already been left out of the Chelsea squad

Chelsea winger Facundo Buonanotte has already been sidelined at Chelsea.

The talented 20-year-old, who completed a deadline-day switch from Brighton and Hove Albion, is another star who has been snapped up by the Premier League's transfer-obsessed Blues.

In total, Enzo Maresca has signed a total of 10 new players this summer, with Buonanotte the latest arrival.

Facundo Buonanotte already has two senior Argentina caps to his name (Image credit: Getty Images)

After completing his temporary switch to Stamford Bridge, the Argentina international spoke about what he hoped to achieve at Chelsea for the forthcoming season.

In his sit-down interview with club media, the 20-year-old shared his excitement about the opportunity to play European football, a dream that now appears to have only been 72 hours long in total.

Facundo Buonanotte in action during his first training session at Chelsea (Image credit: Getty Images)

"It’s a great step in my career," he told Chelsea's official club website. "I’m really happy to be here and ready to offer as much as I can to the team and the staff. I’m sure it will be a positive season.

"Of course, I’ll get the opportunity to play in the Champions League for the first time, which will be a great challenge. I’m really looking forward to this season and hopefully I can help the club to achieve its goals."

The 20-year-old has been left out of Chelsea's 23-man UEFA Champions League squad, meaning he will miss their eight league stage fixtures at the very least.

Fellow summer signings Liam Delap, Dario Essugo, Estevao, Jamie Gittens, Jorrel Hato and Joao Pedro were all included, but there was no place for the former Leicester City loanee.

Liam Delap has been included in Chelsea's UEFA Champions League squad (Image credit: Getty Images)

Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler was asked why the player was being sent on loan again, with Champions League football a factor in the move.

"This is a great opportunity for Facundo to play regular Premier League and Champions League football this season and further his development," he said. The German now looks rather foolish to have sent Buonanotte to gain that kind of experience, given Chelsea's decision to omit the Argentina international from their continental squad.

That question can be answered by only one man in first-team boss Maresca. We must remember Cole Palmer was left out by Chelsea for their UEFA Conference League League Phase matches last season, but was then re-added once they reached the knockout rounds.

Buonanotte will hope to impress in the Premier League and cup competitions to earn his spot, but one thing is for certain: the youngster already looks to have his work cut out.