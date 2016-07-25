Ings ready to outdo big-money signings

Liverpool forward Danny Ings is unfazed by competing with big-money signings for a starting place, insisting he is focused on himself.

Ings, 24, joined the club from Burnley last year, only for a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament in his knee to derail his campaign.

He returned late in the campaign as he finished with three goals in nine appearances in all competitions.

The likes of Sadio Mane and Georginio Wijnaldum have joined Liverpool in the close-season in deals reportedly worth £34million and £23m respectively, but Ings is confident he can still earn a starting spot.

"I feel like I'm going from strength to strength every day now, physically I'm in top shape and mentally as well," he said.

"It's fairly similar to last summer in that we've had big players come in for big money, and obviously my fee got settled which was much less than they cost.

"But for me, it's not about price tags. It's about your individual qualities, how hard you work and it's important to make full use of the opportunities when they come.

"The only competition I've got now is myself to be honest. I need to be fully ready for whenever I'm picked."

Ings was full of praise for manager Jurgen Klopp, who took over in October last year, for the way he dealt with injured players.

The one-time England international said the German's positivity was crucial.

"He has been great with everyone who has been injured, from me and Joe [Gomez] who have had the really serious injuries to the ones who have had muscular problems," Ings said.

"He always comes in and sees you and asks how you are doing.

"He'll come and have lunch with you after training and his character is very infectious, he has so much positivity.

"He has got a great personality, as you will have seen. He is exactly the same with us. He helps us stay positive."