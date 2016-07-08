Ings on target as Liverpool see off Tranmere

Danny Ings scored the only goal of the game to help Liverpool to a 1-0 win over Tranmere Rovers in their first pre-season friendly of 2016-17.

The striker missed the majority of last term due to a knee injury, only making his comeback in Liverpool's final Premier League encounter against West Brom.

He will be looking to prove his worth to manager Jurgen Klopp in the weeks to come and got off to a good start by netting the winner on Friday.

Ings found the net with 11 minutes left on the clock after some good work from youngster Trent Alexander-Arnold.

"It will not be his last goal," Klopp commented on the striker's effort.

"It was maybe a bit special after such a long time out, but with his quality, he will score goals."

Sadio Mane made his debut for Liverpool following his transfer from Southampton last month and looked lively in the opening 45 minutes, before coming off at half-time.

Furthermore, defender Joel Matip and goalkeeper Loris Karius made their maiden appearances for the Anfield side, and the latter was fortunate to keep a clean sheet as Tranmere came close to opening the scoring when Connor Jennings hit the far post midway through the first half.

Lazar Markovic also featured after returning from his loan spell with Fenerbahce, while Klopp gave a number of promising youngsters game time.