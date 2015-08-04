Iniesta handed Barcelona armband
Barcelona's players have elected Andres Iniesta as their new captain, with Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets and Javier Mascherano his deputies.
Andres Iniesta will take over as Barcelona captain following the departure of Xavi to Al-Sadd, it has been confirmed.
Iniesta had served as Xavi's deputy in recent years and has been elected as the European champions' skipper for the 2015-16 campaign by his team-mates.
Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets were re-elected as second and third choices, while Javier Mascherano is now fourth in line for the armband.
Centre-back Gerard Pique has missed out, despite recently revealing he would like to captain his boyhood club one day.
