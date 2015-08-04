Iniesta handed Barcelona armband

Andres Iniesta will take over as Barcelona captain following the departure of Xavi to Al-Sadd, it has been confirmed.

Iniesta had served as Xavi's deputy in recent years and has been elected as the European champions' skipper for the 2015-16 campaign by his team-mates.

Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets were re-elected as second and third choices, while Javier Mascherano is now fourth in line for the armband.

Centre-back Gerard Pique has missed out, despite recently revealing he would like to captain his boyhood club one day.