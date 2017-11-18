Injections to play a friendly – Mourinho slams England over Jones handling

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho was left angry with England after revealing defender Phil Jones had six injections to play against Germany.

Jones came off after 25 minutes of the 0-0 friendly draw at Wembley November 10, having aggravated a thigh injury.

Mourinho was unimpressed by England's handling of the 25-year-old defender, who will miss his side's Premier League clash against Newcastle United Saturday.

"I am not an angel and I had players injected to play official matches, crucial matches," he said.

"But a friendly... to get six local anaesthetic injections to play a friendly, I've never heard of that.

"Phil Jones had it, and had it before the match, and after 15 minutes he was out and tomorrow he is out."

Jones had started all 11 of United's league matches so far this season, helping his second-placed team to the best defensive record, having conceded just five goals.

Mourinho was shocked by England's approach, saying he had never done the same for a friendly.

"In 17 years as a manager I don't have one single player that had injections of anaesthetic to play a friendly," he said.