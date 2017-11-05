Inter 1 Torino 1: Eder strikes to preserve unbeaten record

Substitute Eder scored a late equaliser as Inter preserved their unbeaten record in Serie A with an entertaining 1-1 draw against Torino at San Siro.

Torino's Iago Falque scored his fourth goal in his last six league games with an impressive individual effort in the second half, as missed chances and an impressive performance from Torino goalkeeper Salvatore Sirigu frustrated Inter.

But Eder, who signed a new contract this week, smashed in from close range with 11 minutes remaining to salvage a point and make it 12 league games without defeat for the hosts going into the international break.

Luciano Spalletti's men had won nine and drawn two of their first 11 league games this season, but after the head coach had to dismiss comparisons with club icon Jose Mourinho in the build-up to the game, this result will also serve to temper expectations.

Inter could have gone top with a victory ahead of the other Serie A matches on Sunday, but now they may fall as low as fourth if Juventus and Lazio win their games against Benevento and Udinese respectively.

Unbeaten leaders Napoli, meanwhile, are away to Chievo and will move four points clear of Inter if they secure victory.

Torino are seventh in the table after making it four points from their last two games.