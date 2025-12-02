Is Newcastle vs Tottenham on TV? How to watch the midweek Premier League clash
Newcastle United made it back-to-back Premier League defeats with a win against Everton and now host Tottenham on Tuesday evening - here's how to watch the contest
Watch Newcastle vs Tottenham in the Premier League this evening with FourFourTwo providing all the broadcast information in our handy TV guide.
• Date: Tuesday 02 December 2025
• Kick-off time: 8:15pm GMT / 3:15pm ET
• Venue: St. James' Park, Newcastle
• TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK), Peacock (US), Stan Sport (Australia)
Newcastle United ran riot on Merseyside on Saturday, beating Everton 4-1 thanks to goals from Malick Thiaw (two), Lewis Miley and Nick Woltemade.
That's now eight goals for summer signing Woltemade, who continues to make quite the impression during his debut season in England.
Spurs boss Thomas Frank is facing huge pressure after his side lost yet again on home soil, going down 2-1 against Fulham.
Despite Mohammed Kudus' second-half strike, it proved too little, too late, and the Lilywhites will be hoping for better fortunes as they travel north.
Read on as FourFourTwo brings you details of all the live streams and channels so you can watch Newcastle vs Spurs online, on TV, and from anywhere.
Watch Newcastle vs Spurs in the UK
Newcastle vs Spurs will be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League and coverage begins at 19:00 GMT.
You can either get a traditional satellite TV set-up, or a more modern streaming package without the need for a dish. The former costs £37 per month once you've added Sky Sports to a base package, while the latter comes in slightly cheaper at £35 per month.
Watch Newcastle vs Spurs in the US
In the USA, Newcastle vs Spurs will be shown on Peacock.
Peacock is NBC's streaming platform, where you can watch the Premier League games that are on NBC, and more that are online-exclusives for Peacock. Peacock plans start from $10.99 a month or you can go ad-free for $16.99 a month, and you'll make a decent saving if you sign up for a year.
How to watch Newcastle vs Spurs in Australia
Premier League fans in Australia can watch Newcastle vs Spurs via Stan Sport.
Stan Sport is your one-stop shop for football, with every single Premier League game and Champions League game live on the streaming platform, for AU$32 per month.
Watch Newcastle vs Spurs from anywhere
If you’re outside your home country, you'll probably find your streaming services are geo-restricted and therefore don't work, but fortunately assistance is on hand.
A VPN, or Virtual Private Network, is a handy piece of software that can change your IP address to make your device appear as if it's back home. Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to access your streaming services from abroad. It's great for watching football on the move, and you have the added benefit of VPNs being great for your internet privacy and security.
Our expert colleagues at TechRadar test hundreds of VPNs, and they rate NordVPN as the best VPN on the market right now.
Newcastle vs Spurs: Preview
Newcastle head into their Tuesday evening meeting with Spurs only behind them on goal difference in the Premier League table.
Just four goals separate the two sides, with both teams boasting records of W5, D3 and L3 so far this term.
The Magpies have a hectic schedule to come across December, with Eddie Howe's side set to play eight times across the month.
They will have to do without the services of goalkeeper Nick Pope (groin) once again, with Aaron Ramsdale set to continue in between the sticks.
Kieran Trippier (hamstring), Yoane Wissa (knee), Harrison Ashby (thigh) and Will Osula (ankle) are also definitely set to miss out, whilst Sven Botman (back) will face a late fitness test.
Spurs' home form went from bad to worse as they again suffered defeat on their own patch, with Fulham emerging as narrow victors.
It's now just one win at home all season for Frank's men, which came way back when on the opening day of the campaign against Burnley.
Injuries are continuing to plague Spurs as a busy schedule approaches, with six first-team players currently unable to feature.
James Maddison (ACL), Radu Dragusin (fitness), Kota Takai (thigh), Yves Bissouma (ankle), Dejan Kulusevski (knee) and Dominic Solanke (ankle) are all out, with pressure mounting on the ex-Brentford boss to find some form, and fast.
Newcastle vs Spurs: Expected line-ups
FourFourTwo's prediction
Newcastle 2-2 Spurs
Both sides have been inconsistent all season, with European football no doubt playing a part in their schedules. We think this one ends all square.
