Pre-Match Poser no.3: Can you answer this elite-level football quiz question?

Sunday scaries kicking in? Tell us the answer to today's Pre-Match poser…

Efan Ekoku, Gianluca Vialli, Jurgen Klinsmann, Andrey Arshavin, Louis Saha, Edin Dzeko, Georginio Wijnaldum, Michail Antonio, Gabriel Jesus. Who is the next player in this sequence?

We'll reveal the answer on Monday, December 1, in the comments.

Having warmed up your mind with The Pre-Match Poser, it’s time to take your seat for even more. If you’re ready to put your comprehensive understanding to the ultimate test, we have a batch of quizzes, courtesy of Kwizly, that will take you across leagues, continents, and decades.

We begin by returning to the domestic numbers, focusing on those strikers who were reliably excellent rather than outright legendary. See if you can recall every Premier League player with between 80 and 100 goals? Next, a visual test that rewards those who truly pay attention to their surroundings: can you name these 20 stadiums? From the modern cathedrals to the more humble grounds, we need them all.

Next, we look at two figures defined by their influence. How well do you know the legendary figure from his playing days to his punditry: how much do you know about Manchester United legend Roy Keane? Then, delve into the economics of the English top flight and try to name the 30 biggest sales from Premier League clubs to overseas clubs. That requires tracking some serious financial history.

Finally, for something a little more relaxed and cerebral, why not tackle FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword 29, with clues on poachers, predators and the Portuguese? It is the perfect opportunity to wind down and piece together the clues. If you value receiving a fresh flow of these brainteasers, ensure you sign up to the newsletter and make every day a trivia day.