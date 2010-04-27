Inter to risk Sneijder against Barca

The Dutch international, one of Inter's best players this season, scored the equaliser in last week's 3-1 first leg victory at the San Siro but damaged a muscle playing in Serie A on Saturday.

"Sneijder is fine and he will play," coach Jose Mourinho told a packed news conference at Barca's Nou Camp stadium on Tuesday.

"Let's see if he can manage to play at 100 percent for the whole match but he will play no doubt. It's difficult for me because there are a lot of important matches still to come but I have to risk him."

Sneijder, who joined Inter from Real Madrid at the end of last season, typified the Serie A club's performance in the first leg when they hassled and harried the Barca players and stopped them playing their customary possession game.

