International Friendly: Germany 0 Poland 0

Germany coach Low played eight debutants from the start on Tuesday, resulting in the country's youngest ever team to begin an international match.

But the hosts lacked cohesion and fluidity against a Poland side who will not play a part in this year's FIFA World Cup in Brazil.

Making his first Germany appearance, defender Antonio Rudiger came closest to breaking the deadlock when he had a first-half header cleared off the line.

Rudiger met a Julian Draxler corner with power at the near post, but was denied by Slawomir Peszko, who nodded away to safety.

Half-time substitute Andre Hahn nearly gave Germany a late winner, but had his hooked shot headed clear by Maciej Rybus a metre in front of the line.

Low fielded a starting line-up with an average age of less than 22, and of his 30-man preliminary party for the Brazil showpiece, just seven were in Germany's matchday squad, with the likes of Max Meyer, Leon Goretzka and Matthias Ginter all keen to make impressions.

Kevin Volland, just one of two strikers chosen in Low's initial squad, had an early shot deflected wide but that, and Draxler's ambitious attempt from distance, failed to lift a slow tempo.

Poland - missing injured captain Jakub Blaszczykowski and Bayern Munich-bound striker Robert Lewandowski – gradually worked themselves into the game, as Marcin Robak nodded over at the near post in the 24th minute.

The visitors tested stand-in Germany goalkeeper Ron-Robert Zieler on the half-hour mark, too, with the Hannover man making a diving save to keep out a good Mateusz Klich strike.

It was Rudiger who had the first half's best chance, though, as his firm header was kept out by Peszko in the 32nd minute.

Low introduced goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen, defender Benedikt Howedes and Hahn at the break, but the second half was a case of more of the same.

Meyer had a decent 15-yard effort saved by Poland goalkeeper Artur Boruc, but that was all they had to show for 15 minutes of control, while a header that flashed wide from substitute Michal Zyro gave the visitors confidence.

Poland began to find more space on the counter, but could not breach an organised Germany defence, while Volland, taken off in the 71st minute, would have rued his failure to make a significant impact.

Hahn was close with six minutes left, but, in truth, neither side deserved to win.

Germany now have just two friendlies, against Cameroon and Armenia, before beginning their World Cup campaign against Portugal on June 16.

For Poland, they host Lithuania in a friendly next month before their bid to qualify for UEFA Euro 2016 begins in September.