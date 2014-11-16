International Friendly: Italy v Albania

Gianni De Biasi's side are in impressive form and will surely be buoyed by Friday's 1-1 draw in France.

Both nations' recent form has been somewhat overshadowed by fan misbehaviour, with the Italians' Euro 2016 qualifier with Croatia halted by flares thrown on the pitch in Sunday's 1-1 draw.

Meanwhile, ugly scenes marred Albania's clash with Serbia in Belgrade in October but De Biasi's men have since moved on and will look at the friendly as another chance to fine-tune their preparations ahead of more crucial qualifiers.

The 48th-ranked Albania caused several problems for their more-fancied opponents in Rennes and took the lead five minutes before the break through Mergim Mavraj.

They had chances to double their advantage and were made to pay when a lacklustre France levelled through Antoine Griezmann in the 73rd minute.

A draw was still a hugely encouraging result, though, given France's impressive 2014 - which has seen them lose just once and reach the last eight of the World Cup.

Experienced midfielder Lorik Cana, who did an excellent job of marshalling his side in France, was greatly encouraged by the performance.

"We are really improving since World Cup qualifying," Cana said afterwards.

"The team is really growing, we have some new players coming in and we are trying to do our best.

"We are trying to be well-organised and not concede too many goals. We are trying not to lose possession, not to play long balls and when we have an opportunity, to try and take it.

"We have started qualification very well and we have five games left, three of them at home.

"If we keep playing like that [against France], with the same spirit and same quality, there is a chance for us."

Albania started their Euro 2016 qualifying campaign with a shock 1-0 win in Portugal in September and followed it up with a 1-1 draw against Denmark.

Albania sit third in Group I with four points from three matches.

Italy, on the other hand, will use the match as a chance to rotate after Sunday's draw with Croatia.

Manager Antonio Conte is likely to test some fringe members of his squad, particularly after Mario Balotelli (hamstring) and Marco Verratti (adductor) had to withdraw.

Recalls for Balotelli and Stephan El Shaarawy headlined Conte's squad when initially announced, with the latter now set to play more of a role after coming on as a second-half substitute in Milan.

The 22-year-old Milan forward suffered an injury-ravaged campaign last term but netted his first Serie A goal since February 2013 earlier in November.