International Friendly: Nigeria v Uganda

The Lille goalkeeper has been a regular between the sticks for Nigeria since making his debut at the 2002 World Cup, but some question whether he has racked up the 99 caps the country's football federation (NFF) claims he has.

The NFF re-affirmed its stance last week amid media claims Enyeama was actually two caps short of his 100th - a mark only previously surpassed by Joseph Yobo.

Conveniently, the fixture will take place in Enyeama's home state of Akwa Ibom, but the encounter was thrown into doubt as recently as last week, when original opponents Bolivia withdrew.

The Bolivian Football Federation (FBF) announced the clash was off citing safety concerns and the "tense political situation in Nigeria".

The NFF responded by saying: "Bolivia chickened out at the eleventh hour despite signing a contract."

Nevertheless, Nigeria's focus will now be on improving their record against Uganda, having won two and lost three of the previous six meetings between the sides.

Uganda won the last encounter 2-1 in 2008 and will have a point to prove after failing to qualify for the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations.

Nigeria also missed out on qualification for that tournament, surrendering their title in the process, but picked up a 2-0 victory over Yemen with an under-strength side in January.

Following Wednesday's clash, Nigeria visit South Africa for a friendly on Sunday.