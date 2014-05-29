International Friendly: Portugal v Greece

Having beaten 2004 hosts Portugal 2-1 in the opening game, Greece once again sprung a surprise in the Lisbon showpiece, securing a stunning 1-0 victory over the same opponents.

Angelos Charisteas scored the only goal of the game to ensure an unfancied Greece side pulled off a memorable triumph.

Greece also beat the Portuguese 2-1 in March 2008 in their only meeting since that famous victory 10 years ago courtesy of a Giorgos Karagounis brace.

Portugal will fancy their chances of gaining a morale-boosting victory at Estadio Nacional on Saturday as they gear up for the upcoming World Cup finals in Brazil.

Having beaten Sweden in a play-off to seal their spot in the tournament, Paulo Bento's side hammered Cameroon 5-1 in March in a landmark fixture for Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Real Madrid forward became his country's all-time leading scorer by finding the back of the net twice against the African nation.

Ronaldo has 49 goals in 110 appearances for his country and the current FIFA Ballon d'Or holder will be expected to inspire his country in Brazil, having played an integral role in Real Madrid's UEFA Champions League success.

Portugal have won four of their last five games and will be eager to maintain their momentum ahead of subsequent friendlies against Mexico and Republic of Ireland.

They will need to hit the ground running when the finals start next month, as a well-backed Germany side are their opponents in their Group G opener at Arena Fonte Nova in Salvador on June 16.

The United States and Ghana are Portugal's other opponents in Group G.

Coach Fernando Santos, who will step down after the World Cup, guided Greece to the World Cup finals for only the third time courtesy of a play-off win over Romania.

Portuguese Santos' immediate focus will be on getting one over his homeland and he will be expecting Kostas Mitroglou to justify his selection in his 23-man squad.

Mitroglou was troubled by injury and a lack of form after joining Fulham in January, but the striker got the nod to board the plane to Brazil regardless having fired 17 goals in 19 games for Olympiacos prior to his Premier League switch.

If the 26-year-old can recapture his form then Greece will be in with a great chance of progressing from Group C - which comprises of Japan, Colombia and Ivory Coast.