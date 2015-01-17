Inzaghi hints at more Milan business after Suso

Milan head coach Filippo Inzaghi has suggested that the signing of Suso from Liverpool will not be his last foray into the transfer market in January.

Spanish playmaker Suso completed his move to San Siro on Saturday after weeks of speculation.

Inzaghi had already delved into the market to bring Alessio Cerci to the club on loan in a deal that saw Fernando Torres move to Atletico Madrid in the opposite direction.

The Italian was delighted to bring Suso to the club and hinted that his business is not yet done, with a full-back top of his wish list.

"I am happy about the arrival of Suso and by arriving earlier he can understand how we play," he said.

"We will see if there is an opportunity [to sign] a full-back. But otherwise, we will be able to deal with it like we've done with the injuries to [Ignazio] Abate and [Mattia] De Sciglio.

"Suso will try and give us a hand. I will also try him as a wide midfielder and these months will allow him to integrate with the group."

Cerci made his first start for Milan in Tuesday's 2-1 victory over Sassuolo in the Coppa Italia - a match that came just a week after the same opponents had beaten Milan by the same scoreline in the league before they drew 1-1 with Torino.

Inzaghi has been impressed by Cerci's early contribution to the squad, but is well aware Milan have to show more consistency as a team to boost their eighth-placed standing in Serie A - starting at Atalanta on Sunday.

"We have Cerci and he's arrived with the right humility, he's understood the spirit that exists and I think he can give us a big hand," he added.

"We have to focus on ourselves, look at our growth, improve on this see-saw of results. We have to become consistent.

"Atalanta will play a counter-attacking game. However, based on Tuesday's match and the training sessions I am convinced we will have a great match."