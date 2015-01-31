Inzaghi ready to unleash new duo against Parma

The duo agreed loan moves to San Siro this week as Inzaghi looks to turn Milan's fortunes round after an underwhelming start to his managerial career.

Having replaced Clarence Seedorf in July, the former striker has been unable to revive the 18-time Italian champions and they sit in the bottom half of the Serie A table after 20 matches.

Inzaghi hopes the fresh blood in his squad can boost morale and end their five-game winless run against the division's bottom club.

"Destro and Bocchetti are ready to play," he said. "I will evaluate their fitness. Bocchetti is incredibly eager and so is Destro. Destro or Giampaolo Pazzini will start.

"Those that do play will have the chance to show what they can do.

"Parma can create us difficulties. Their spirit is to be appreciated and it is a tricky match.

"We're playing at San Siro and it has to be a turning point for our season. We have the chance to get back on track, but by taking things one game at a time.

"We have to focus on Parma and we cannot miss out on the win."

Milan are also boosted by the return of Keisuke Honda after the attacking midfielder came back from the Asian Cup with Japan last weekend, and played 39 minutes in their 1-0 defeat to Lazio in the Coppa Italia on Tuesday.

"Honda is a brilliant professional," he added. "He showed that last Sunday by coming straight to training as soon as he got off the airplane.

"Let's hope he can return to doing well like he did previously."