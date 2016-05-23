Ireland's Wilson ruled out of Euro 2016

Republic of Ireland defender Marc Wilson has been ruled out of Euro 2016 having suffered a setback in his recovery from a serious knee injury.

The 28-year-old has not played for club side Stoke City since January having damaged knee ligaments, but was hoping to make the tournament in France and had been named in manager Martin O'Neill's 35-man provisional squad.

However, O'Neill revealed that Wilson has had an additional problem and subsequently will not be fit in time to play at the Euros.

"Marc Wilson has had a setback," he said. "The best thing for him is to take four of five weeks off. He will be out."

Ireland goalkeeper and club team-mate Shay Given added: "I have worked with Marc Wilson in the gym this season.

"It's a big shame for him. The summer will give him a chance to be back."

The most recent of Wilson's 24 Ireland caps came last November in their qualifying match against Bosnia-Herzegovina.