Irvine eyeing another winger for West Brom
West Brom head coach Alan Irvine hopes to add another wide player to his squad before the transfer window closes on Monday.
The Scot has made a host of signings since being appointed as Pepe Mel's successor at The Hawthorns, but is eager to bring in one more new face.
Silvestre Varela arrived on a season-long loan deal from Porto last weekend and Irvine has set his sights on another winger.
"We're hoping to bring in one more signing before the window shuts - another wide player would complete the balance of the squad," he said.
Irvine revealed that Varela and and two of his other new recruits - Joleon Lescott and Georgios Samaras - will miss Saturday's Premier League clash at Swansea City.
"Varela won't play any part on Saturday; he’s not fit," said Irvine.
"He's going to need the international break to have a mini pre-season.
"Neither Samaras nor Lescott will be fit for the weekend.
"The fact is none of them have had a pre-season."
Left-back Sebastien Pocognoli, another close-season signing, is a doubt for the clash at the Liberty Stadium after missing training on Thursday due to a thigh injury.
