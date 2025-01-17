Is Alexander Isak about to break amazing Premier League scoring record?

Alexander Isak is in a rich vein of goal-scoring form and is getting close to an incredible record-breaking achievement.

Newcastle United have climbed into the top four of the Premier League by winning six league games in a row and the goals of in-form Isak have been one of the biggest reasons for the rise.

Isak has scored in eight consecutive fixtures to become the first Newcastle player and only the fourth player overall to achieve the feat in the Premier League. The Swede has scored 11 times in those eight games as the Magpies soar.

How close is Alexander Isak to the Premier League record?

Isak is four matches away from breaking a long-standing Premier League record (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ruud van Nistelrooy of Manchester United, Liverpool’s Daniel Sturridge and Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy have all scored in eight consecutive Premier League matches. Before Isak, Vardy’s streak in 2019-20 was the most recent.

Van Nistelrooy bettered his own 2001-02 record in 2003 by scoring in ten Premier League matches in a row but was spectacularly knocked out of top spot in the first half of the 2015-16 season.

Jamie Vardy scored in 11 consecutive Premier League games as Leicester won the title

Leicester roared on to a historic Premier League title that year and Vardy, now managed at Leicester by Van Nistelrooy, scored in 11 consecutive matches between August and November 2015.

Isak, who is ranked at number seven in FourFourTwo’s list of the best strikers in the world right now, must score in three more matches to equal Vardy’s Premier League record and another to break it. He’s showing no sign of slowing down and Newcastle’s own winning run couldn’t be a better backdrop.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The striker will fancy his chances, too. The Magpies look to continue their form with a home fixture against Bournemouth on Saturday and a visit to struggling Southampton seven days later.

Their first league fixture in February will be at home against Fulham and would be the day Isak equals Vardy’s record goal streak. Two weeks later, he’d be going for a new record by scoring in a twelfth consecutive Premier League fixture at the Etihad Stadium against champions Manchester City.

Isak has already outdone Sergio Aguero, Erling Haaland, Thierry Henry, Alan Shearer, Mo Salah and Ian Wright, each of whom scored in seven consecutive Premier League matches but never made it to eight.

The red-hot Newcastle striker has scored 15 league goals in total this season, one fewer than Haaland and three fewer than Salah.

He’s the joint-fifth leading scorer in the top five European leagues this season, level with Omar Marmoush and behind only Salah, Haaland, Harry Kane and Robert Lewandowski. Excluding penalties, Isak and Haaland have scored more than anyone.

Since joining the Magpies in 2022, Isak has scored 46 Premier League goals in just 71 appearances.