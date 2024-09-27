Is Alexander Isak injured this weekend? Premier League injury update

Alexander Isak is a doubt for this weekend's game with Manchester City

Newcastle United’s push for European qualification was ruined by selection issues last season with the team often running on fumes after horrendous luck with injuries.

Manager Eddie Howe has had to start 2024/25 with some long-term fitness issues still festering, with the likes of Sven Botman, Callum Wilson and Lewis Miley all yet to kick a ball in anger this season.

And the Magpies boss now has a major fresh injury headache to consider, with one of his star players a doubt for a huge game at St James Park with champions Manchester City.

Alexander Isak major doubt for Newcastle’s clash with Manchester City

Eddie Howe has a big decision to make (Image credit: Getty Images)

Forward Alexander Isak, Newcastle’s top scorer last season with 21 goals, suffered a minor fracture to his toe in the first half of the Magpies’ win at Wolves two weeks ago.

The Swede still managed to play in last Saturday’s loss at Fulham after he was given a painkilling injection prior to the game.

Isak celebrates his winner against Spurs earlier this month (Image credit: Getty Images)

But Howe revealed in his pre-match press conference on Friday that Isak has not trained as normal this week, meaning the hosts may have to take on City without their talisman.

“In terms of fresh injuries, Alex (Isak) is still nursing that toe problem,” Howe told the media. “He’d be a doubt for tomorrow.

“He trained last week before the Fulham game on the Friday, he had an injection in his toe to play. He felt fine but then he started to feel his toe in the last five to ten minutes in that game, then after the game it sort of stiffened up.

“It wasn’t in a great place early in the week, he hasn’t trained yet, so we’ll have to make a decision again as to whether he trains today or he misses the game.”

Should Isak fail to win his race to be fit for the Saturday lunchtime kick-off, Newcastle’s centre forward options are limited.

With Wilson also sidelined, Howe will likely turn towards winger Anthony Gordon who played centrally a number of times last season. There is also Danish forward William Osula who joined from Sheffield United in the summer but has yet to start for the club.

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, Gordon is the sensible option for Howe with his speed and agility likely to cause City’s defence problems in the transition. However, there also could be scope for moving Joelinton or Joe Willock further forward into a false nine, with Gordon and Harvey Barnes making runs from their natural wide roles.

What does this mean for Fantasy Premier League players?

Isak’s potential absence will also be a blow to plenty of FPL players this weekend.

The Newcastle striker is the 12th most selected player in the game, featuring in 24.7% of teams, meaning nearly a quarter of players have a big decision to make.

Isak has returned 19 points so far this season.